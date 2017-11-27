Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace says

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
FILE 2017: Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto.  (Reuters)

Prince Harry and Markle became engaged in London earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced Monday on Twitter. The two will get married in the spring.

The announcement came from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Markle, 36, has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

Reuters  (FILE 2017: Meghan Markle watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games.)

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,” her parents said in a statement. “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

 

