Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace says

Prince Harry and Markle became engaged in London earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced Monday on Twitter. The two will get married in the spring.

The announcement came from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Markle, 36, has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,” her parents said in a statement. “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.