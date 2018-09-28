Video shows New York City men shooting at father who was walking with 3-year-old daughter

A startling video has surfaced showing three men shooting at a New York City father -- while his terrified toddler is only steps away.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 17 in the city’s Bronx borough and, as of Friday, the suspects were still on the loose.

Footage shows the trio approaching the father and firing at shot at him, but missing, investigators told FOX5NY.

The father then grabs his 3-year-old daughter in a bid to flee – yet the men catch up to him and yank the child from his arms before blasting him in the leg.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting.

Police say the girl was not injured and the father was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.