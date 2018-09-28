Supply of waffle mix stolen from storage facility, police say

Georgia cops didn't waffle when it came time to arrest a man accused of stealing five boxes of Golden Malted batter from a former employer's storage shed.

Brandon Lee Nelson, 33, was charged with burglary in connection with the theft of 150 pounds of waffle mix, Peachtree City police spokeswoman Lt. Odilia Bergh told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Nelson allegedly then sold the waffle mix to several people, authorities said Thursday.

Nelson had a “stream of buyers that would contact him for the waffle mix and he would provide it when contacted,” Bergh told the paper. “He is the seller of waffle mix.”

Nelson drove to his former employer's storage facility in August and stole five boxes of Golden Malted waffle batter, police said.

The suspect allegedly pried open the shed after arriving at the facility around 1 p.m. Aug. 31, the newspaper reported.

Bergh said Nelson then covertly sold it to buyers who contacted him about the stolen mix.

The missing waffle mix was reported Sept. 10, the report said. Nelson later was identified on surveillance video and arrested at his home later that day, Bergh said.

He has since posted bail and been released. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.