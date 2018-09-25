Los Angeles deputy wounded, 1 person dead in shootout

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a shootout after confronting three individuals in a car on Monday, officials said, making the incident the county's third deputy-involved shooting in the last week.

One of the people in the car was killed in the shootout and the two others were detained, officials said.

The incident began when two deputies said they saw “suspicious activity” in a vehicle with three passengers, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said in a news conference on Tuesday.

One of the individuals allegedly got out of the vehicle with a gun and an altercation ensued over control of the weapon, McDonnell said.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN BRUTAL BAT ATTACKS ON HOMELESS MEN IN CALIFORNIA

The gun discharged and wounded the deputy. The other deputy’s partner, a patrol trainee, saw the altercation and fired several rounds. Officials said they were investigating the incident.

McDonnell said the deputy, a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was shot in the upper torso and went into surgery, but was in stable condition and “doing well.”

DALLAS POLICE OFFICER AMBER GUYGER FIRED AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING NEIGHBOR BOTHAM JEAN

The other two individuals in the vehicle were not involved in the altercation with the deputy, authorities said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident follows a shooting last week that left two deputies wounded and a suspect dead, the Los Angeles Times reported.