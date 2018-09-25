Suspect arrested in brutal bat attacks on homeless men in California

Authorities in Los Angeles on Monday said they arrested a suspect in connection to a string of brutal attacks on sleeping homeless men in the city’s downtown that left two dead and several more critically injured.

Ramon Escobar, 47, was arrested after police said he attacked a homeless man in Santa Monica, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Escobar was booked on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the Times reported.

The victim in Monday’s attack was unconscious at a nearby hospital, authorities said. The motive behind the attack was not clear and no weapon was recovered, the paper reported.

The paper previously reported that three homeless men were attacked while they slept in the city’s downtown area with a bat on Sept. 16. Two of the victims later succumbed to their injuries and a third victim was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities are also investigating whether Escobar was involved in two attacks on homeless men near the beach in Santa Monica, the paper reported.

Surveillance footage was key in leading to the arrest of Escobar, the paper report, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. Video allegedly showed the suspect rummaging through the pockets of victims.

Police are expected to release additional information on Tuesday.