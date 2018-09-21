Military leaders from more than 100 countries meet

Senior military representatives from more than 100 countries have met in Rhode Island to talk about ways to cooperate and address shared challenges.

Adm. John Richardson, the U.S. chief of naval operations, hosted the 23rd International Seapower Symposium at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. It concluded Friday.

About 80 heads of navies and 20 heads of Coast Guards attended. They discussed evolving maritime strategy and ways to innovate, among other topics.

The theme was security, order and prosperity.

Richardson talked about the importance of international cooperation. He said they share a "desire to sail together in support of our fellow citizens."

Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, chief of the Royal Australian Navy, says it's a networking opportunity. He says the German Navy chief gave him some ideas about recruiting and retaining personnel, for example.