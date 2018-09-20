Border Patrol agents discover nearly 200 illegal immigrants in remote Arizona desert

Border Patrol agents in Arizona discovered nearly 200 illegal immigrants in a remote desert area Sunday – the third major discovery over the last month.

Ajo Station agents patrolling several miles west of Lukeville Port found 102 illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and 91 illegal immigrants from the same area hours later, authorities said Wednesday. Most were traveling with families, while at least 11 children were unaccompanied.

The 193 illegal immigrants were medically evaluated and transported to Ajo Station to be processed for immigration violations.

Ajo Station agents made similar discoveries over the last month.

Agents patrolling near the same port found 128 illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras El Salvador and Mexico on Aug. 17. They were believed to be abandoned by smugglers.

Agents from the same station found 163 illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador near Lukeville Port on Sept. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.