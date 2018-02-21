Expand / Collapse search
Little Caesars employees fired after they refuse to serve a police officer

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Dora Police Officer Ronnie Phillips was refused service by two employees at a Little Caesars in Sumiton, Alabama. The workers were fired the next day and the national chain offered free pizza to current or former cops in the area.

A police officer said two employees of a Little Caesars pizza shop in Sumiton, Alabama refused to serve him last week.

Dora Police Officer Ronnie Phillips, a Navy veteran with 20 years of law enforcement experience, shared the upsetting experience in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Phillips said he was on his way home after work, still in uniform and in his marked police vehicle, when he stopped by Little Caesars to pick up a pizza for dinner.

The car in front of him was served, he said. After he pulled up to the window, two women refused to take his order or his money.

“My family and I have been coming here since they opened several years ago!!!! I have NEVER in my entire life done anything, don’t know that I’ve ever even seen these females before. I can assure u I will never come back to this store!!!! People tell police that we are supposed to be thick skinned and not let stuff get to us!!!! It just...... well honestly PISSES ME OFF!!!” Phillips wrote.

The pizza chain immediately launched an investigation into the situation and fired the two employees the next morning, according to Little Caesars Corporate Communications Manager Jill Proctor.

“Two employees did refuse service to the police officer,” Proctor told Fox News. “We don’t tolerate this. We are proud to serve those who tirelessly serve us, and we always strive to do our best.”

And to show their appreciation and support, Little Caesars treated the entire Dora Police Department to free pizza the following day.

The company even offered a free pizza to current or retired police officers in the wider Birmingham metro area.

“We enjoyed serving hundreds of law enforcement officers and their families that day,” Proctor said.

 Phillips is not the only cop to be refused service recently by fast-food workers.

Earlier this month, a McDonald’s employee feigned disgust and wouldn’t serve an officer in Florida.

Another McDonald’s employee was fired at a Virginia restaurant for not serving a police officer. The officer’s wife told “Fox & Friends” the employee told her husband: “I ain’t serving no police.”

In August, a Dunkin’ Donuts worker in New York City reportedly told two NYPD officers that he doesn’t “serve cops.”

And, a Texas Whataburger employee who alleged that “cops beat up my boyfriend and are racist” was fired after she failed to serve two police officers. 

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke