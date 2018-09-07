Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in Washington state standoff in custody, was wearing body armor

Fox News
Police in Parkland, Washington are responding to an active shooter situation late Thursday evening.

Authorities have arrested a heavily armed suspect who took multiple hostages and barricaded himself inside a business in Parkland, Washington late Thursday evening.

The suspect was wearing body armor and taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said. He is believed to have been hit by a round from police.

There are no further injuries or suspects, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the active shooter situation, which police believe began as an attempted robbery, KIRO 7 reported.

Police said all four hostages were released.

