Indiana girl, 2, dies after being shot in the head

The two-year-old girl who was shot in an Indiana home on Tuesday died after she was stabilized in critical condition, reports said.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital in Gary, Ind., about 30 miles southeast of Chicago. She died after being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The girl was identified as Jayla Miller. Her mother, 22, and her mother’s boyfriend, 39, were reportedly questioned by police. The boyfriend is reportedly being held.

"We are not too sure. It is either self-inflicted. It's accidental or it is an intentional shooting," authorities said, according to the report.

The shooting occurred at around 6:51 p.m. local time, police said.

Neighbor Marethia Burnett told NBC Chicago that she's seen too many shootings in the area.

“It’s just sad. It’s just really sad," she said. "I just feel for the family. The mother of this baby."

