Ohio man steals police cruiser, leads cops on wild chase

Police in Ohio say a man stole a squad car while he was being transferred into the custody of sheriff's deputies and led officers and state troopers on a high-speed chase Friday.

Officers were called to a home in Lorain for a report of a man going through a "mental crisis." They learned that the man, identified by Cleveland.com as 30-year-old Brandon Pettry, had an outstanding warrant with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office and took him into custody.

Before the officers could complete the handover, Pettry broke free, jumped into a squad car and took off west on Ohio Route 113. The Lorain Morning Journal reported that Pettry then turned north on U.S. Route 250 and Ohio Route 13, crossing into neighboring Erie County as he went.

Video taken from a pursuing Ohio State Highway Patrol car shows the suspect driving at high speeds along rain-slicked roads. At one point, he drives through an unoccupied road construction area.

Pettry was finally captured in Huron, where police deployed spike strips in an effort to stop him. The suspect drove over one of the strips, causing the cruiser to spin out and crash near a local golf course. Pettry was taken to a hospital for minor injuries before being transported to a local jail.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Fox 8 that the cruiser Pettry stole had firearms in it, but he was not able to access them.

Cleveland.com reported that the outstanding warrant against Pettry was for breaking and entering. Pettry's mother told Fox 8 that her son had failed to appear for a court hearing because he was in the hospital.

