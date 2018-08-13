Navy sailor found dead at Naval Station Norfolk; no foul play believed

A 22-year-old sailor was found dead at Naval Station Norfolk on Friday night, officials said.

Lt. Cmdr. Ben Tisdale, spokesman for U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, told the Navy Times the sailor’s death is under investigation and that initial indications did not suggest foul play was involved. The sailor’s body was not found in his barracks.

Navy officials on Monday identified the deceased sailor as Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Joshua I. Johnson, who was assigned to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Atlantic in Norfolk.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Petty Officer Johnson during this extremely difficult time.” said Capt. Jody Grady, the commander of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Atlantic, in a press release.

“Although he is no longer with us, he will not be forgotten - we are deeply saddened by his loss, and so I would ask for your thoughts, prayers and support for NCTAMS LANT, our families, and the Information Warfare community."

The Navy Times reported Johnson was a native of Orange Park, Florida and enlisted in the Navy in June 2015.