White House

Trump has choice words for ex-aide Omarosa

By Jeffrey Rubin | Fox News
President Donald Trump visits with members of Bikers for Trump and supporters, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, outside the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump took a swipe at onetime aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as he mingled with motorcycle-riding supporters during a rainy afternoon at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

On Saturday, dozens of Harleys, Hondas and other motorcycles descended on the central New Jersey property for what had been billed as an outdoor photo-op with Trump.

The rain, however, forced the event indoors, where the president signed hats and took selfies.

At one point, he was asked about former White House adviser and reality star Newman. She has a new book, in which she has accusing him of displaying odd behaviors and using racially charged epithets.

"Lowlife. She's a lowlife," Trump responded.

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her âa disgruntled former White House employee.â (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Earlier this week, the White House issued a statement dismissing the book as the work of a disgruntled ex-staffer, riddled with lies and false accusations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

 