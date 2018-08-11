Mollie Tibbets' father takes search to the state fair

University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts, has been missing for more than three weeks, and with little information from authorities and days turning to weeks, her family is trying a new approach to getting the word out.

“Iowians really want to bring Mollie home,” said Rob Tibbetts, Mollie’s father.

Her dad, along with Mollie’s boyfriend and aunt, traveled to the Iowa State Fair on Friday armed with buttons, t-shirts, and missing person flyers in the hopes of crossing paths with visitors that may have information about Mollie’s whereabouts.

Annually, the fair brings in an estimated 1 million visitors over its two weeks span. And the trio is hoping their visibility may bring forth new tips.

Dalton Jack, Mollie’s longtime boyfriend says he is optimistic authorities will bring her home alive but wants the public to assist in the search by providing timely information.

“Nothing is too big or too small,” said Jack, “ just let the authorities decide what’s worth investigating.”

The family handed out hundreds of flyers; “The importance of keeping Mollie's story public is so that we can keep driving information and tips to the authorities,” said Tibbetts.

Mollie’s story has captivated the nation, and now her loved ones are hoping the attention will soon bring her home.

“She going to come back safe to us,” said Dalton Jack.

A spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said Thursday the organization has passed on more than 935 tips to authorities investigating the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

The reward is now over $332,000.

