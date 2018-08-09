Mollie Tibbetts search: Farmer who has repeatedly been questioned admits to taking polygraph test

The farmer who has repeatedly been questioned in relation to the disappearance of college student Mollie Tibbetts tells Fox News he took a polygraph test earlier this week in Brooklyn, Iowa, the city where she was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Wayne Cheney, who at times has appeared guarded in media interviews, said authorities did question him about Tibbetts during the polygraph and asked if he has anything to do with her disappearance.

But Cheney once again said to Fox News on Thursday he has nothing to do with her disappearance and that “some guy probably has her.”

Cheney added he doesn’t know the results of his Tuesday lie detector test. He has not been publicly named as a suspect or person of interest in the case, has not been charged with a crime and said he “has nothing to hide.”

He also initially refused to take the test, according to reports.

During an interview with Fox News late last week, Cheney said he would allow the FBI to search his entire property; he expressed confidence the bureau wouldn't find anything. So far, he said, the FBI has searched his home, some of his property and his cellphone.

He also told Fox News he has never seen Tibbetts before, because he doesn't venture into Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was staying, several miles from his home.