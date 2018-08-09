Police chief 'shaken' after son accused of beating Sikh man

A California police chief says his family is "shaken to the core" after his son was arrested in the beating of a 71-year-old Sikh man.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy could face charges including attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault following Monday's attack in Manteca.

Police say they're investigating the attack as a robbery, not a hate crime.

McAllister is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, who wrote Wednesday on Facebook that "words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now."

The chief said his son has been estranged.

The Modesto Bee newspaper reports the victim was walking in a park when two people attacked him. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects kicking the man.

