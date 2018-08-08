Arrest made in gunpoint robbery of North Carolina boy's lemonade stand

Police in North Carolina have arrested a male juvenile suspected of robbing a 9-year-old boy's lemonade stand of $17 over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The Union County Sheriff's Office told Fox 46 the unidentified teen was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The young drink seller, identified only as Mark, was held up at gunpoint Saturday while hawking lemonade at a traffic circle near the entrance to his community in Monroe. Police said the suspect walked up to Mark, pointed a gun at his stomach and demanded he hand over the money he'd earned.

The suspect fled the scene with the money. Investigators later discovered a camouflage hat, a metal tin and a black BB gun in a nearby wooded area.

Authorities told Fox 46 Wednesday that they obtained surveillance video showing a person matching the suspect's description in the area of the robbery, enabling them to make an arrest.

Mark was planning to save the money to buy a mower for his second job mowing lawns, his father told Fox 46.

After seeing news reports about the robbery, officials at the Lowe's home improvement chain gave Mark a $1,100 riding mower on Monday. The company headquarters is in the Charlotte area.

A woman identified as Mark's mother told The Associated Press that her son sold lemonade at the community pool the day after the robbery and collected $256 in donations.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.