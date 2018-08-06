California Red Cross chapter apologizes for false wildfire evacuation alerts

A California chapter of the American Red Cross apologized Monday night after the organization claimed it erroneously sent out evacuation alerts to Fontana residents.

The Desert to Sea chapter, which serves Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino counties, seemingly issued the evacuation warnings on Monday afternoon local time, according to screenshots posted by the Fontana Police Department.

The chapter apologized on Twitter and said to "disregard these notices & follow [the Fontana Police Department] for any evac info in the immediate future as we work to correct this issue."

False evacuation warnings were also issued July 26 in Shasta Lake as part of Carr Fire evacuations. The city's manager, John Duckett, said he told the county sheriff that police "made an error — somebody hit the wrong button."

President Trump has declared the wildfires in California a "major disaster" and roughly 200 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers are preparing to deploy to the state to help combat the blazes.