Man fleeing ICE agents struck by unmarked police car outside courthouse, authorities say

A man scheduled to appear in court in a domestic assault case ended up struck by an unmarked police car Friday when he realized that two agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were waiting for him, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Cruz, 25, was struck by the car as he tried to flee the scene, the Danbury Daily Voice reported, citing a police report.

The impact from the vehicle reportedly threw Cruz about 10 feet into the air before he landed in the middle of the street, the report said.

Cruz got up and tried to run, but was apprehended by the ICE agents, the News-Times reported.

A witness who saw the police car's smashed window said he “couldn’t believe” Cruz even stood up after being struck.

“He must have had a lot of adrenaline running through his system,” the witness said.

Cruz was transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The officer that had hit Cruz was not involved in the pursuit but suffered minor injuries from the broken glass, police said.

According to police, ICE had a deportation warrant for Cruz. His native country was not disclosed.

Before Cruz was taken away, a Danbury police officer issued him an infraction for "reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian," police said.

ICE officials said Cruz was now custody, "pending removal from the United States."