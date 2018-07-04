Woman escorted down after scaling Statue of Liberty following anti-ICE protests

A woman was escorted down from the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday after she scaled the bottom part of the national monument, sparking a nearly four-hour standoff with authorities.

The person, who appeared to be sitting near the feet of Lady Liberty — roughly 25 feet above the monument's observation point, was apprehended by police Wednesday, hours after she ascended the monument on Independence Day.

Video taken by news helicopters showed two New York Police Department officers, attached to tethers, climb up to the base around 6:15 p.m. — the time of the park's closing — and apprehend the woman.

The park was shut down hours before closing time and was evacuated as a precaution, a National Park Service official told Fox News.

Earlier Wednesday, at least six people were arrested after they hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest U.S. immigration policy. In a tweet, the group said the person climbing the statue has no affiliation with the earlier protest.

The Trump administration has been heavily criticized by those on both sides of the aisle after thousands of minors were separated from their families at the border after crossing it illegally. After national outrage, President Trump signed an executive order in late June allowing families to remain together in detention.

