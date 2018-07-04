Person scales Statue of Liberty following anti-ICE protests

At least one person is reportedly scaling the Statue of Liberty after an "Abolish Ice" protest resulted in multiple arrests.

The person has made it to the midsection of the statue, Sgt. Dave Somma, the U S. Park Police public information officer, told WNBC-TV. The park was shut down and is being evacuated, an official told Fox News.

Earlier Wednesday, at least six people were arrested after they hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest U.S. immigration policy. In a tweet, the group said the person climbing the statue has no affiliation with the earlier protest.

The Trump administration has been heavily criticized by those on both sides of the aisle after thousands of minors were separated from their families at the border after crossing it illegally. After national outrage, Trump signed an executive order in late June allowing families to remain together in detention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.