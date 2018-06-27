Squirrel caught stealing cop's doughnut in viral video

Police in Alaska said a hungry squirrel crossed a line after getting caught swiping a doughnut.

The Anchorage Police Department shared the video Sunday of someone tracking the bold rodent as he darted through a sea of squad cars with his treat. The squirrel ultimately hid underneath one of the vehicles.

“Seriously. He stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude.”

The thieving creature is not the only one of its kind.

Another squirrel, dubbed “the cute little shoplifter,” was caught taking a bag of M&M’s from a store at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom earlier this month.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.