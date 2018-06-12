Squirrel filmed stealing M&Ms from Disney World store dubbed a 'cute little shoplifter'

Most of the animals in Disney’s movies are content to help a princess get dressed in the morning, or to convince one of their mermaid friends to drop her ambitions of living on dry land and remain under the sea.

But in real life, the animals at Disney’s parks are apparently turning to a life of crime.

During a visit to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom over the weekend, Brianna Bradshaw and her friend Jessica Dornfried witnessed a squirrel shoplifting an entire bag of M&M’s from one of the park’s gift shops while they were shopping for shirts.

“I have an annual pass to Disney so I go quite often, but I have never seen something like that happen,” Bradshaw tells Fox News.

In footage of the incident, taken by Dornfried, the squirrel can be seen rummaging through the top shelf of a candy display while a nearby woman attempts to scare it off. But instead of fleeing, the squirrel grabs hold of some peanut M&M’s, jumps down to the floor, and carries the candy out of the store in its mouth.

The “cute little shoplifter,” as Bradshaw called it, has also proved popular on Facebook, where the 16-second clip of the squirrel’s antics had been viewed more than 1.2 million times since July 9.

“After it happened, we all just stood there in shock Apparently the squirrel comes and steals M&M’s often, but not all of the cast members have seen it. And this is the first time they said it was caught on video,” said Bradshaw.

“It was honestly the best part of my day.”