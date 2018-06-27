Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida

Florida woman paddleboards from Cuba to Key West

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
Raw video: Victoria Burgess will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by stand-up paddle board, traveling between Havana, Cuba and Key West in Florida. Video

Athlete attempts to break Stand-up Paddleboard world record

Raw video: Victoria Burgess will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by stand-up paddle board, traveling between Havana, Cuba and Key West in Florida.

A Florida paddleboarder reportedly arrived in south Florida on Wednesday after making the difficult journey from Cuba in pursuit of a new world record.

Victoria Burgess paddled away from Havana on Tuesday and was beaming as she arrived on the shores of Key West, more than 20 hours later, WSVN reported.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Victoria Burgess, 34, paddles the last few hundred feet to Key West, Fla., from Cuba Wednesday, June 27, 2018. It took Burgess nearly 28 hours to make the approximately 100-mile voyage. She is believed to be the first woman to make the trip from Cuba to the Keys on a standup paddleboard. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Victoria Burgess paddles the last few hundred feet to Key West, Fla., from Cuba on Wednesday. It took Burgess nearly 28 hours to make the approximately 100-mile voyage.  (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

PARK SYSTEM CELEBRATES 150 YEARS WITH PINK FLAMINGO RECORD

When asked about the roughly 100-mile excursion, she told the outlet “it was long." Burgess said she “paddled on my left side probably for about 80 percent of the time.”

After coming ashore, Burgess was captured in photos sporting a pink lei and celebrating with onlookers.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Victoria Burgess, left, reaches to embrace her father, Arthur Burgess, right, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Key West, Fla. after she standup paddleboarded from Cuba to the southernmost city in the continental U.S. It took Burgess nearly 28 hours to make the approximately 100-mile voyage. She is believed to be the first woman to make the trip from Cuba to the Keys on a standup paddleboard. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Victoria Burgess, left, reaches to embrace her father, Arthur Burgess, right, on Wednesday in Key West, Fla. after she standup paddleboarded from Cuba to the southernmost city in the continental U.S.  (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jeff Keine, center, douses Victoria Burgess, right, with water after Burgess completed a standup paddleboard voyage from Cuba to Key West, Fla., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. It took Burgess nearly 28 hours to make the approximately 100-mile voyage. She is believed to be the first woman to make the trip from Cuba to the Keys on a standup paddleboard. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Jeff Keine, center, douses Victoria Burgess, right, with water after she completed her journey from Cuba to Key West, Fla.  (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

She set off on the trip in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by stand-up paddleboard, The Associated Press reported. According to WSVN, she is awaiting official word from the organization’s judges.

JAGUAR VECTOR RACING SETS RECORD FOR WORLD’S FASTEST ELECTRIC SPEEDBOAT

Her goal was also to empower women and to help improve relations between the U.S. and Cuba, she told the outlet.

“I hope to help the U.S.-Cuba friendship. That’s what I’m here for, is friendship and love and to bring hope to everybody between the U.S. and Cuba,” she said. “And to show hope to women all around the world that anything can be done.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.