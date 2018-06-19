Michigan residents receiving unusual envelopes in the mail, police say

Did you get one of these packages?

Several people have gotten odd envelopes in the mail, police in St. Johns, Michigan, announced this week.

The St. Johns Police Department shared a photo of a brown envelope in a Monday Facebook post, which has been shared by more than 220 people.

“We were contacted late this morning by a resident that received this envelope in the mail," police explained. “The envelope contained a CD and a typed letter.”

Since then, police said they've fielded complaints from several other residents — both men and women — who have received similar packages.

“We did listen to the CD and looked into the person that signed the letter and believe at this time there is nothing to worry about,” authorities said.

WILX reports that the CD features "a man telling a story for about 40 minutes."

People can get rid of the envelopes or drop them off at the police station if there are any concerns, the police department said.