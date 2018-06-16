Second Kansas sheriff's deputy dies from injuries following shooting

A second sheriff’s deputy who was shot Friday near a courthouse in Kansas City died from her injuries early Saturday morning, officials said.

Deputy Theresa King, 44, served the department for 13 years, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35, died Friday. Rohrer had been on the force for seven years.

The incident occurred when they were both "overcome by an inmate being transferred from jail to the courthouse" on Friday morning, police said. The suspect was also shot and is undergoing surgery. No other details were released about the suspect.

Both Rohrer and King were transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where Rohrer later died. King, who was initially listed in critical condition, died shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Major Kelli Bailiff, of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, said it was possible the deputies were shot with their own weapons.

Police said no other suspects were being sought.

Bailiff said the investigation was now being handled by the police department in Kansas City. Police Officer Zac Blair said authorities were reviewing surveillance video.

"This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS (8477)," the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said.

