Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Army

Marine apparently shoots himself by accident at Washington guard post

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Marine apparently shot himself Friday at the Marine Corps Barracks and Commandant's House in Washington, D.C.

A Marine apparently shot himself Friday at the Marine Corps Barracks and Commandant's House in Washington, D.C.  (Google Maps)

A Marine is in critical condition Friday after apparently shooting himself by accident inside a guard post at the Marine Corps barracks in Washington, D.C., officials say.

One official with the Marines told Fox News that “early indications are this was a negligent discharge.” Another said the Marine is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting happened at the Marine Corps Barracks and Commandant's House around 8 a.m. and is “currently under investigation,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.