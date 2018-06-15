Marine apparently shoots himself by accident at Washington guard post

A Marine is in critical condition Friday after apparently shooting himself by accident inside a guard post at the Marine Corps barracks in Washington, D.C., officials say.

One official with the Marines told Fox News that “early indications are this was a negligent discharge.” Another said the Marine is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting happened at the Marine Corps Barracks and Commandant's House around 8 a.m. and is “currently under investigation,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

