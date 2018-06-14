Oklahoma police officer saves choking boy in dramatic video

A police officer in Oklahoma is being hailed a hero after helping to save a boy's life earlier this month when he started choking on a quarter.

The dramatic rescue, which was captured on camera, took place on June 6, when the deputy with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office was flagged down by a woman at a car wash in the town of Tecumseh, located about 41 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, according to FOX25.

The woman, Victoria Terrill, told The Shawnee News-Star she was on her way home with her 3-year-old son Chaz when she realized he was choking and pulled her car over.

In the body camera video, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputy William Wheeler can be seen having the child lean forward to administer back blows.

"What did he take?" Wheeler asks.

"It was a sucker," Terrill replied just before a quarter comes out of the boy's mouth.

After Chaz spit put the quarter, he can be seen breathing much easier.

“He’s our guardian angel,” Terrill told The Shawnee News-Star. “I couldn’t get the quarter out and I looked up and the deputy drove by. I yelled for him and he pulled over and he went to work and saved Chaz.”