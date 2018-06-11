Colorado National Monument vandalized with teen's 'promposal' graffiti

A "promposal" may end up landing someone behind bars after a national monument in Colorado was vandalized last month.

The National Park Service's Colorado National Monument posted about the vandalism on Saturday. It shows the words "Prom...ise?" and "I promise to love you forever + always" on the rocks, located outside of Grand Junction.

National Park Ranger Frank Hayde told FOX31 the vandalism was reported on May 23 by someone who lives near the site.

The graffiti is still up because preservationists need to analyze the damage and make sure there aren't any historic works of art, such as subtle paintings, that have been damaged due to the message, according to Hayde.

The National Park Service can apply a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine for that kind of vandalism, according to federal law.

Hayde told FOX31 officials will be far "more lenient" with those charges if the culprit decides to come forward.

It's also just not federal parks that are struggling with vandals.

AFTER VANDALISM, CLEANED ANDREW JACKSON TOMB UNVEILED

Geoff Jasper, Ranger Operations Supervisor for the city of Boulder, told FOX31 that city crews try to eliminate any graffiti or vandalism on trails within 24 hours of receiving a report.

“It is incredibly frustrating," he said. "We know that most people come here, and visit the parks because of their natural beauty, or habitat or the natural qualities that the park has, and then seeing something like graffiti or vandalism, it really detracts away from the beauty of the park."

At Colorado National Monument, which boasts "towering monoliths exist within a vast plateau and canyon panorama," park officials will use a "meticulous" plan to get the graffiti off to not further damage the monument, Hayde told FOX31.

Park officials are asking anyone with information to leave a tip with the visitor's office at 970-858-3617 ext. 360.