Justify wins the Belmont Stakes, earning the coveted Triple Crown

Justify won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, earning him the coveted Triple Crown.

The historic win comes weeks after the race horse won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Justify is the 13th Triple Crown champion and the first since American Pharoah in 2015.

The thoroughbred defeated nine other competitors as he crossed the finish line in the 1 1/2-mile race.

