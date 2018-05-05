Justify wins at the Kentucky Derby

Justify won the annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, beating out a swath of other contenders.

The race horse beat the odds with the win, breaking a 136-year-old record by winning the competition without racing as a 2-year-old first. No horse since Apollo in 1882 had won the Derby without racing as a juvenile.

Justify, a favorite to win the 144th Run for the Roses, had previously run only three races in his life.

The Derby win was the fifth for trainer Bob Baffert and the second for jockey Mike Smith. The race was won by two and a half lengths, with Justify covering one and a quarter miles in 2:04:20.

Horses Good Magic came in second place, while Audible finished in third.

Prior to the race, Baffert showed some faith in his colt.

"We have a good enough horse that can win it, but it's a very competitive race," he said. "You're going to have to have some luck."

Justify scored his spot at the gate with his three-length victory over Bolt d'Oro in the $1 million Santa Anita Derby on April 7.

Another record was also broken on Saturday, as the National Weather Service said it was the wettest Derby ever. Prior to the race, the agency tweeted that rainfall totals in Louisville stood at 2.83 inches.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.