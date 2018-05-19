Justify finishes in first in the Preakness Stakes

Justify clinched first place at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The horse's victory in the fog and mud brought him closer in his battle to score the Triple Crown, after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Preakness is the "Middle Jewel in the legendary Triple Crown where the best horses and jockeys compete for a chance at the ultimate prize in thoroughbred racing," according to the race website. "It it doesn't happen here, it doesn't happen."

Justify, who was favored to win the race, and his jockey, Mike Smith, defeated seven other horses.

Competitors Bravazo and Tenfold scored second and third place, respectively, in the 1 3/16-mile race.

Justify's record now stands at 5-0 as he looks on to the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 9. If he wins there, it would be trainer Bob Baffert's second Triple Crown in four years, since last winning in 2015 with American Pharoah.

It's also the sixth time in six tries that Baffert has won the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby. His seven Preakness victories matches the record set by R.W. Walden in the 1800s.

The weather in Baltimore on Saturday was similar to the rainy, muddy conditions Justify faced during the Kentucky Derby.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl and The Associated Press contributed to this report.