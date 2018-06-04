Arizona suspect linked to recent shooting deaths cornered in motel, police say

The suspect linked to the recent shooting deaths of four professionals, including a prominent forensic psychiatrist involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation, is believed to be in an Arizona motel on Monday as police officers swarmed the building.

Scottsdale police said just before 7 a.m. Monday they have surrounded an Extended Stay Hotel on North 69th Street. The department said in a statement the incident "does appear to be related to the recent homicides in Phoenix and Scottsdale."

“Phoenix & Scottsdale PDs are currently attempting suspect contact at the Extended Stay Hotel located at 10660 N 69th St. @phoenixpolice and Scottsdale PD PIO’s are in route. Media staging will be at 70th St & Shea (Walgreens). This is related to the recent homicides,” police tweeted Monday morning.

No other information was released Monday on the situation at the motel and the suspect was not identified.

The suspect may be linked to the four murders in Scottsdale and Phoenix, the latest one occurring on Saturday.

Marshall Levine, a hypnotherapist and life coach, was found dead in an office building on Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound.

ARIZONA SLAYING MAY BE 4TH IN STRING INCLUDING JONBENET RAMSEY CASE DOC, POLICE SAY

The first victim killed Thursday was identified by authorities as Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who worked on the high-profile investigation into the killing of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, a beauty pageant star who was found dead at her family's home in Boulder, Colorado. Ramsey's murder, which remains unsolved, attracted national attention. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.

Pitt was killed Thursday outside his office, police said. Besides the JonBenet Ramsey case, he also worked on the "Baseline Killer" serial murder case in the early 2000s, FOX 10 reported.

Witnesses questioned after the Pitt's killing said they heard arguments preceding loud gunshots, describing the suspect as an “adult male, bald and wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim.”

Police released a sketch of the suspect in the killings.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN ARIZONA CONNECTED TO JONBENET RAMSEY CASE PSYCHIATRIST'S DEATH, POLICE SAY

The other two victims were paralegals, identified as Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49. They were fatally shot at a law office on Friday.

One woman managed to escape the building after being shot in the head, but died after being transported to a hospital. The other woman was found dead at the scene, the Phoenix New Times reported.

The website of Burt/Feldman/Grenier, the law firm that employed Sharp and Anderson, says it practices divorce, child support and other aspects of family law litigation and mediation.

Though police said the three murders in Phoenix were related, they are still trying to determine what linked the victims.

"We don't know the relationships or the connections," said Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.