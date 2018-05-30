Kittens found in 'steaming hot' carrier on highway saved

Police have found a carrier full of kittens they say were "steaming hot" on the side of a Massachusetts highway.

WCVB-TV reports two drivers called police and animal control Tuesday when they noticed a cat carrier on the side of Interstate 495.

Police said the five kittens inside were brought to King Phillip Animal Rescue in Plainville.

The kittens appear to be fine, but one's condition is unclear. The carrier was in the sun for an unknown length of time before being reported.

The kittens are so small that they're being syringe- and bottle-fed for the next two weeks. People are encouraged to donate kitten formula to the rescue effort.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying who left the carrier on the side of the highway.

___

