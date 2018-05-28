Texas cities lead list of those with largest population gains, census report says

The famous saying that "everything is bigger" in Texas appears to also apply to cities in the Lone Star state, according to latest numbers from a census report.

The U.S. Census Bureau said in a news release Thursday that three Texas locations were among the top 15 cities or towns that had the largest population gains in the country between 2016 and 2017.

“San Antonio, Texas, tops the list with the largest population gain with an increase of over 24,200 people – an average of 66 people per day between 2016 and 2017,” said Amel Toukabri, a demographer in the Population Division of the Census Bureau. “That’s a growth rate of 1.6 percent. This growth was enough to push San Antonio's population above the 1.5 million mark.”

After San Antonio, the other cities with the largest population gains were Phoenix, Ariz. (24,000); Dallas, Texas (18,900); Fort Worth, Texas (18,700); Los Angeles, Calif. (18,600); Seattle, Washington (17,500); and Charlotte, N.C. (15,600).

Fort Worth's growth helped push the city past Indianapolis to become the 14th largest city in the U.S., with a population of 874,168.

Seven of the 15 fastest-growing cities regarding overall percentage change in population between 2016 and 2017 were also located in Texas, according to the Census Bureau.

"Between 2016 and 2017, Frisco, Texas (near Dallas), was the fastest-growing large city (population of 50,000 or more) at 8.2 percent, making its growth rate more than 11 times faster than the nation’s growth rate of 0.7 percent," the agency said.

The growth in the Lone Star state was a part of a larger trend of Southern states leading the nation in adding city dwellers.

The Census Bureau said that the South had the most city dwellers of any region, at 67.9 million, which accounted for only 54.9 percent of the region's population.

Since the 2010 Census, large cities in the South and West have led the nation in population growth, with an average increase of 10.0 percent (16,206) and 7.8 percent (12,256), respectively.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

That contrasts to locations in the Northeast, which grew on average by 2.2 percent (9,104) and 3.0 percent (3,942), according to the Census Bureau.