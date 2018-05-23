Nearly 100 illegal immigrants found hiding in trailer during traffic stop

Nearly 100 illegal immigrants were discovered inside a tractor trailer in southern Texas on Tuesday, officials said.

The Raymondville Police Department told Fox News the tractor trailer was stopped by officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety along U.S. Highway 77 about 45 miles north of the border with Mexico.

During the traffic stop, officers opened the back of the trailer and discovered 92 illegal immigrants inside, police said.

Two people inside the trailer were suffering from dehydration and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to FOX29 San Antonio.

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Willacy County Sheriff's Office and Raymondville police officers responded to the scene to assist state troopers. Some of the other people that were inside the trailer were picked up by Border Patrol.

The driver and a passenger in the cab were taken into custody by law enforcement, according to FOX29. No other information on the incident was released by law enforcement.

Southern Texas is the location of some of the largest trade and transportation ports along the U.S.-Mexico border tractor-trailers move goods between the two countries. Truck drivers, usually U.S. citizens, are paid a fee per person they smuggle across the border in their trailers.

Last July, 10 people died as they were smuggled through Texas. Thirty-nine immigrants were found packed into a semitrailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart.

The driver, 61-year-old James Matthew Bradley Jr., was sentenced to life in prison last month after pleading guilty to a county of transporting immigrants resulting in death, and a conspiracy count.

