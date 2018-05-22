Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct

A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school says an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.

Phillips Academy's head of school said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that an independent law firm concluded that Victor Svec engaged in sexual misconduct toward a student in the 1980s.

No further details about the misconduct were provided and a spokeswoman for the Andover school said she wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

A number listed for Svec's home rang unanswered and other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Phillips says Svec took a leave of absence when the allegation came to light in February and has since retired. He's barred from campus.

The announcement follows other allegations of sexual misconduct by former faculty members revealed by the school in recent years.