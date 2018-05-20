Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt

South Carolina inmates, including 2 charged with murder, escape prison, officials say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Authorities launched a dragnet Sunday for three South Carolina inmates, including two who were charged with murder, after they escaped prison, the sheriff’s office said.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, Curtis Ray Green, 20, and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, escaped from Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators discovered they were missing after they were notified of a possible escape attempt just before 10 p.m.

From left to right, Curtis Ray Green, 20, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, are being sought after escaping from Orangeburg County Detention Center.  (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the three inmates are considered dangerous. Johnson and Green were charged with murder while Boltin faces carjacking and grand larceny charges.

Other inmates who possibly helped the inmates escape are being questioned.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information on the suspects or incidents to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam