Female cop in ICU after getting stabbed in the throat, suspect charged, police say

A Connecticut police officer is fighting for her life after she was stabbed in the throat while investigating a disturbance Thursday morning, officials said.

Hartford police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the stabbing occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at Spectra Boutique Apartments. He said the female officer was trying to handcuff a woman during an eviction.

The unidentified officer was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

She was stabbed in a jugular vein, the Hartford Courant reported.

Foley tweeted Thursday evening that the officer was in the intensive care unit and "in critical/stable condition."

During an earlier news conference at Hartford Hospital, officials said she had undergone surgery, according to the Courant.

Foley also said "the accused has been charged with Attempted Murder."

A 39-year-old woman was in custody and taken to a hospital to be treated for hand injuries, police said. It's unclear how she was injured.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Foley said two maintenance workers nearby “heard a struggle in the other room. They saw her stabbing her in the throat.” He called the workers heroes.

"She's tough," Foley said. "She's been here a long time. Everyone loves her. There is some emotion on the scene as you can imagine."

Mayor Luke Bronin also tweeted about the stabbing and asked for the public's "thoughts and prayers."

“This morning, a Hartford Police Officer sustained severe stab wounds while in the line of duty,” he said. “She is in critical condition and we will update the public later today. We ask the entire Hartford community to keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers.”

Bronin had gone to the hospital where the officer is, Fox 61 reported.

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy also tweeted saying, "Our prayers are with the HPD officer who was injured in the line of duty this morning. We are sending our best wishes to her for a speedy recovery."

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.