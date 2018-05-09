Wheeler Real Estate: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $2 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $5 million, or 57 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.73. A year ago, they were trading at $11.91.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHLR