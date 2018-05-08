Purported son of Charles Manson drops out of estate fight

A purported son of cult leader Charles Manson is dropping his fight for the killer's estate and another possible heir is in jeopardy of being booted from the case.

An attorney representing a purported grandson said in court Tuesday that he received notice that Michael Brunner is seeking to be dismissed from the case.

Brunner's mother is a former Manson family member and he is widely believed to be Manson's offspring. But his legal claim to collect the remains of the convicted murderer was dashed because he had been adopted. His bid for the estate was likely to meet a similar fate.

Another supposed son, Matthew Lentz, showed up to court late and has until a July 13 hearing to show why he shouldn't be dismissed from the case.