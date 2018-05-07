The Latest: Lava-displaced residents may check on homes

The Latest on lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Residents of a Hawaii community where lava oozed through cracks in the ground have been allowed to return for a second day to briefly check on their property.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials say residents have permission to return to the Leilani Estates subdivision between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day until further notice.

Officials say residents must be prepared to leave on very short notice.

As of Monday lava has destroyed 35 structures.

Acting Hawaii County Mayor Wil Okabe says it's difficult to immediately tell from aerial surveys how many are homes and how many are other uninhabited structures.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokeswoman Janet Babb says scientists know of 10 fissures that have opened up. The observatory says active emission of lava and spatter at the fissures was minimal overnight.

But scientists warn it's just a pause in activity.

12 a.m.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.

In revised figures Sunday, Hawaii County officials say another four unspecified buildings were covered by lava.

They said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.

Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities.

Officials say they would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe.