Surgeon who found wife mysteriously dead arrested in earlier shooting death that was initially ruled accident

A South Carolina surgeon whose wife mysteriously died Tuesday reportedly was charged with manslaughter in an October shooting death that had initially been ruled an accident.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini, 46, was arrested Thursday for his actions during a shooting incident that occurred in his home in Cayce on Oct. 9, The Cayce Department of Public Safety said.

In that home two days earlier, Lazzarini’s 43-year-old wife, Vanessa Brooke Biery, was found dead, WACH-TV reported.

Lazzarini reportedly found her unresponsive. An autopsy was conducted Thursday and the cause of death is pending.

The victim of the shooting was William Holland, a 30-year-old medical supply salesman, according to the station and other reports. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

WIS-TV reported in October that several people were inside the home when the gun went off and that the shooting was not considered suspicious at the time.

When she married Lazzarini in 2008, Biery was working as a freelance executive recruiter for investment banking and asset management companies, according to a wedding announcement published in The New York Times.

The hospital where Lazzarini performs hip surgeries placed him on leave after his arrest, WACH reported.