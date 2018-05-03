Erosion unearthing bones on New York's island of the dead

Storms and tides are unearthing the long-hidden bones of Hart Island, the sliver of land where New York City's destitute dead have for 150 years been sent to be buried and forgotten.

Erosion from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and other storms since then have eroded the rocky shoreline, exposing some of the estimated 1 million bodies buried on the island. In the last week alone, forensic anthropologists collected 174 bones, including six skulls and 31 leg bones.

Advocates for Hart Island say the bones are a sign that it's time for improvements to be made. In addition to stepping up a $13.2 million federal project to repair erosion, they want the 101-acre island in the Long Island Sound to be turned into a park that's open to the public.