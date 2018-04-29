Off-duty Arkansas police officer killed inside his home

An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed inside his own home Saturday, officials said.

Forrest City Police Officer Oliver Johnson, Jr. was inside his home just before 2 p.m. in West Memphis, Ark., when an unidentified person unleashed a spray of bullets at his home, FOX13 Memphis reported. Neighbors said there were children inside the home, including Johnson’s daughter.

"They hit the apartment. They hit the car. They hit the whole place up," one resident who witnessed the shooting told FOX13.

Johnson died after being struck by a bullet. A family member inside the house attempted to perform CPR on the off-duty police officer, WREG reported. Portia Weatherspoon, Johnson’s relative, said she heard about 40 gunshots.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, including identifying the suspects. They believe Johnson was not targeted in the shooting.

"It was an encounter between the suspects and another group outside of the apartment," West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker told WREG. "This hits everyone a little close to home in law enforcement. He was a police officer, some of my officers did, in fact, know him."

Johnson was a father of two daughters. He and his fiancée were planning a birthday party for their youngest daughter, according to the news site.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said he was "heartbroken" to hear about Johnson's death.

"Heartbroken to hear about the senseless killing of Forrest City Police Officer Oliver Johnson Jr. in eastern AR. May God’s grace and comfort be with his family & loved ones," he tweeted.

Forrest City Police Department did not mention Johnson's death on its Facebook page, but stated it had to cancel all of Saturday events "with a heavy heart...due to unforseen circumstances."