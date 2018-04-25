Dallas police officer in 'grave condition,' another 'critical' after Home Depot shooting, official says

A Dallas police officer was in “grave condition” and another remained “critical” hours after they were shot at a Home Depot on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The officers were identified by officials as Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander during a Wednesday morning update. Santander was listed in “grave condition” and was “fighting for his life," while Almeida was “surprising doctors” and “doing well,” Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata said.

“It’s going to be a tough day,” Mata told FOX4 News.

A civilian was also “seriously injured” in the shooting, but in “good condition” Mata said. The civilian was a loss-prevention officer who worked at the hardware store, Dallas Police Chief Rene Hall said.

The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Armando Juarez, was arrested after a five-hour manhunt that involved a high-speed chase through downtown Dallas, FOX4 reported.

Juarez faces multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. He was originally sought by police on a felony arrest warrant, authorities said.

The two officers who arrived at the scene were responding to a call from an off-duty officer working at the Home Depot who called for assistance for an arrest, Hall said. The two officers were shot shortly after arriving.

"We were just checking out people until we started hearing people like 'There's a shooting. They're shooting,'" witness Mercedes Goledo told FOX4. "From there, they were just telling us to get out of the building. Get out the building. But then they found out that he had went outside."

In 2016, four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were shot dead by a sniper in an ambush attack carried out during a protest over the police killings of black men in other cities.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.