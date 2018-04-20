Florida high school shooting leaves one student injured; suspect in custody

A suspect was in custody following a shooting at a Florida high school Friday that injured one student, police said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla. School board member Nancy Stacey confirmed to Fox News the suspected gunman and person injured are both students. The student was allegedly shot in the ankle and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The identities of both students were not immediately released. The Ocala Star Banner reported the two students were both male.

The school is currently on lockdown as police clear the area. WKMG reported that all Marion County schools are on lockdown and the school walkouts that were planned for the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre were canceled.

Chris Oliver said his 16-year-old son, a student at the school, told him the shooting happened near his classroom. The boy told Oliver the shooter was standing in the hallway and shot at a closed classroom door. The shooter then dropped the unspecified weapon, ran and tried to hide, the boy told his father.

Police have asked the public to stay away from the school. Parents were told to pick up their children from the First Baptist Church of Ocala. The students were being transported to the church by bus.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted he was briefed on the shooting.

The FBI, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Ocala Police Department were reportedly on the scene.

Forest High has an enrollment of more than 2,000 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.