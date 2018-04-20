Florida high school shooting leaves one person injured; suspect in custody

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a Florida high school Friday and a suspect was in custody, police said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla. The Ocala Star Banner reported a student shot another student in the ankle Friday morning.

The school is currently on lockdown as police clear the area. WKMG reported that all Marion County schools are on lockdown and the school walkouts that were planned for the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre were canceled.

Police have asked the public to stay away from the school. Parents were told to pick up their children from the First Baptist Church of Ocala. The students were being transported to the church by bus.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted he was briefed on the shooting.

The FBI, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Ocala Police Department were reportedly on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.