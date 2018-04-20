Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida

Florida high school shooting leaves one person injured; suspect in custody

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
A shooting occurred at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla., on Friday, April 20, 2018.

A shooting occurred at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla., on Friday, April 20, 2018.  (Google Earth images)

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a Florida high school Friday and a suspect was in custody, police said. 

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla. The Ocala Star Banner reported a student shot another student in the ankle Friday morning.

The school is currently on lockdown as police clear the area. WKMG reported that all Marion County schools are on lockdown and the school walkouts that were planned for the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre were canceled.  

Police have asked the public to stay away from the school. Parents were told to pick up their children from the First Baptist Church of Ocala. The students were being transported to the church by bus.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted he was briefed on the shooting. 

The FBI, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Ocala Police Department were reportedly on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.