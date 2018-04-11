Florida driver accused of ramming motorcyclist off the road arrested

An arrest has been made following a road rage incident where a car rammed into a motorcyclist, pushing him off the road in Sarasota, deputies announced.

Sarasota County deputies said they arrested 30-year-old Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Beneva Road and Riviera Drive.

Video captured Sunday shows a man on a motorcycle, Darin Hendrickson yelling for the driver of a car to pull over.

Hendrickson said the driver threw a metal object at him and, instead of pulling over, the driver slams into him and takes off.

Hendrickson knows he's lucky to be alive.

"He just willingly knew what exactly he was doing," he said. "He tried to kill me and there is nothing that is going to change that."

Two days later, tips from the public led deputies to the car's driver - Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla.

"Complete relief, I didn't have to look, I didn't have to take matters in my own hands and this is just teaching me patience," said Hendrickson.

Deputies found the car parked behind the home of Medrano-Bonilla's friend. It had been stripped of its doors, windows, and tag.

Deputies said Medrano-Bonilla was driving without a license. Deputies arrested him for aggravated battery and driving without a license.

"There's a reason why he didn't have a license, there's a reason why he didn't own a car and there's a reason why he ran," said Hendrickson.

That reason, said Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight, is because Medrano-Bonilla is here illegally. He came to the U.S from El Salvador in 2014.

