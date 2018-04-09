Cooler than average temperatures continue for the Midwest and Northeast

Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!

We're still into cooler than average temperatures for the Midwest and Northeast today.

We'll enjoy a brief warm up this week, but temperatures will drop again over the weekend.

A weak system moving over the Ohio Valley and in towards the midatlantic will bring light snow for the most part and some light rain for the Southeast.

Meanwhile, a new system pushing into the West coast will bring heavy rain and mountain snow midweek. Flooding will be a big concern.

Here's a look at your National Forecast:

Have a wonderful day!

JD